Withernsea: Mum and daughter terrified as storm rips off bungalow roof
- Published
A mother and her 13-year-old daughter have said they were left screaming in fear when the roof of their home was ripped off during the weekend's storms.
Marie Richards and her daughter Amy were in their bungalow when they heard the sound of collapsing brickwork.
Their property, in Withernsea, East Yorkshire, was left severely damaged during Storm Dudley on Friday night.
"We heard this big almighty crash and I came to the front door and just saw the rubble and screamed," Ms Richards said.
"I ran back in the house, grabbed Amy and ran into the back garden and phoned the fire brigade."
Amy, who was in her bedroom at the time, said: "I could hear cracking in the ceiling and I could hear things falling outside, but I didn't think that much of it.
"But all of a sudden I just heard one big bang and I just screamed because I didn't know what else to do.
"I just ran into the hallway and then I could see all white stuff just in the house and I kept screaming even more."
Ms Richards and her daughter were taken in by their next door neighbour, Nina Kimber.
Ms Kimber said: "It scared the life out of me. I dread to think what it was like being in there, but at least everybody's OK."
Mother and daughter have moved in to temporary accommodation while work begins to rebuild their home.
However, Ms Richards said she was concerned further storms forecast for this week could damage her property even more.
"It's open to the elements and things can get worse. It can bring the ceiling down - anything. I just dread to think," she said.
