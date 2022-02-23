Hull: Gang's Whitefriargate shop attack caught on CCTV
Seven people have been arrested after two shop workers were injured in a "shocking" attack caught on CCTV.
Chairs and a table were thrown at the Pound Bargains store on Whitefriargate, Hull, on Monday evening, with up to 30 people rushing the shop.
Seven people, aged 15 to 20, have been arrested in connection with the attack, according to Humberside Police.
Shop owner Khalid Swatiwal said members of his family who worked in the store had been left scared by the incident.
The family were closing the shop shortly before 18:00 GMT when the group tried to force their way into the shop, Mr Swatiwal said.
Some members of the group, who were shouting "kill them", were taking items from the store, including vaping pens, he added.
Two people were arrested shortly after the incident and a further two were arrested on Tuesday afternoon, Humberside Police said.
They were later bailed, the force added.
A further three children, aged 15 and 16, were arrested by police on Wednesday and remain in police custody.
"It's really sad because during this time [of the attack] they're laughing about it. When I watched the video I cried, because this could be anyone," Mr Swatiwal said.
The injured shop workers were "not very well" and the family were left "traumatised" by the incident, he said.
"I just hope it doesn't happen to anyone else," he added and praised the police response.
However, he said he felt worried about going back into the shop in case there is more violence.
"Such things should not be happening. I've never seen such a shocking moment in my life," he added.
Ch Supt Christine Wilson said the force would not tolerate violent behaviour in the city, adding it was "totally unacceptable".
"I would ask for parents to take responsibility for their children and to make sure you know where your children are and who they are with," she added.
