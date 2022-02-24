Hull: Drink-drive charge over crash near Willerby pub
- Published
A man has been charged with drink-driving after crashing his vehicle a short distance from a pub car park.
The car hit a barrier on Kingston Road, Willerby, Hull, less than 328ft (100m) from the Hope Hole Pub.
The collision happened at about 23:40 GMT on Tuesday. Humberside Police said no-one was seriously injured.
James Wedgner, 25, of Kingsway, Cottingham, has been bailed and is due to appear before Hull Magistrates' Court in March.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.