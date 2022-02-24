Hull docks: RSPCA officer describes Huntsman spider lunch box rescue
- Published
An RSPCA officer has described how she captured a venomous spider in a plastic lunch box after it was discovered in a shipping container.
The Huntsman spider, which had travelled 5,000 miles from China, was found by staff at a logistics firm in Hull on Friday.
Inspector Beth Boyd said they had apparently refused to go back in the yard until the spider was dealt with.
"When I got there they were all waiting for me to remove him," she said.
Describing the incident, the RSPCA officer said: "It's probably one of the most unusual jobs I've done - I've not been called out to collect a spider before."
However, she added: "In truth, he didn't put up a fight."
'Warm up'
Ms Boyd said she had sought advice from a specialist rescue centre in Yorkshire, who told her the spider was a juvenile as it was "half the size they grow to on average".
"He was quite docile and he wasn't moving around, probably because it was so cold," she said, adding that she had placed the lunch box she had to hand against the container wall and encouraged the spider into it.
"When he was settled I put it in the footwell of my van, so he could warm up," she said.
The spider - named Rolf by the RSPCA - is now in the care of the Yorkshire rescue centre.
Huntsman spiders are found in warm, temperate and tropical regions, including Asia and Australia.
They are known for their speed and are considered to be the world's largest spider by leg span, which can reach around 11 inches (28cm) when fully grown.
Despite possessing venom, they are reluctant to bite and are not considered dangerous.
However, the RSPCA said it would always advise caution around them.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.