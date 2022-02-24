Hull Whitefriargate shop attack: Eighth arrest as girl, 15, detained
A 15-year-old girl is the eighth person to be arrested after two shop workers were injured in a "shocking" attack.
About 12 youths targeted Pound Bargains on Whitefriargate, Hull, on Monday, with staff being assaulted and items stolen, Humberside Police said.
The shop's CCTV camera captured footage of chairs and a table being thrown by a gang in the "violent disorder".
Ch Supt Christine Wilson said: "We are working really hard to identify all those on the CCTV footage."
Seven other people who were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday had since been released on bail on the condition they do not enter the city centre, a police spokeswoman said.
Shop owner Khalid Swatiwal said he and members of his family, who worked in the store, had been left "traumatised" by the incident.
The family were closing the shop shortly before 18:00 GMT when the group tried to force their way into the shop, Mr Swatiwal said.
In the CCTV footage, some members of the group can be heard shouting "kill them" as they hurl objects at the window.
"Such things should not be happening. I've never seen such a shocking moment in my life," added Mr Swatiwal.
Humberside Police reassured local businesses that "a visible police presence in the city" would continue and made a further appeal for anyone with information to contact officers.
