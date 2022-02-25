Hull Whitefriargate shop attack: Further arrests made
More arrests have been made following an "appalling" attack which left two shop workers injured.
A group of youths targeted Pound Bargains on Whitefriargate, Hull, on Monday, with staff being assaulted and items stolen, police said.
Three girls, who were aged between 14 and 15, had been arrested in connection with the attack, according to Humberside Police.
A total of 11 people have now been arrested over the incident.
The Humberside force said it was confident "up to six more people" would be identified and traced in "the next few days".
Owner Khalid Swatiwal said his family had been closing the shop shortly before 18:00 GMT on Monday when members of a group tried to force their way in.
Footage of chairs and a table being thrown by the gang was caught on the shop's CCTV camera.
Some of the group, who were shouting "kill them", took items from the store, including vaping pens, Mr Swatiwal added.
Ch Supt Christine Wilson said : "I am pleased 11 people have now been arrested in connection with this appalling attack.
"I would like to reassure residents we are working tirelessly to ensure justice is served."
Police have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
