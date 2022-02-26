A1077 crash: Driver killed as car hits tree
A man died when his car crashed into a tree in North Lincolnshire.
Emergency services were called to the A1077 Thornton Road, between Barrow-Upon-Humber and Thornton Curtis, at 22:10 GMT on Friday.
Humberside Police said the silver Vauxhall Vectra had been driving eastbound when it left the road and hit the tree.
The driver died at the scene. Officers urged anyone with dashcam footage or who saw the collision to contact them.
