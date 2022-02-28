Cleethorpes could become trendy year-round resort, council says
Cleethorpes could become a "trendy year-round resort" under a top designer's proposals to rejuvenate the resort.
Award-winning Wayne Hemingway MBE has unveiled his masterplan to rejuvenate the resort.
Cleethorpes could be the premier destination on the Lincolnshire coast under the proposals, North East Lincolnshire Council (NELC) said.
It said the vision could bring "big investment" to the North Promenade.
NELC said: "From a trendy town centre to a youth-orientated North Promenade, the vision lays out how to make it a year-round resort.
"Facilities suggested include a big seafront event space, an amphitheatre and a skate park."
Mr Hemingway's vision imagines the seaside town with outdoor gyms, visitors centre and rentable beach huts.
The council said the "natural beauty" of areas like South Beach, a Site of Special Scientific Interest, would be enhanced and more would be made of sea views.
A dedicated space would also be created for events and fairs, with Victorian splendour returned to the Central Promenade.
The council commissioned the masterplan from survey results of more than 2,000 Cleethorpes residents and others connected to the town.
Popular requests were to enhance the natural beauty and sea views of the area, create more indoor opportunities and revive the market square.
"Cleethorpes has probably got more opportunity than any other place I have worked before," Mr Hemingway said.
"It has flown under the radar, but this couldn't be a better time to talk about it."
Council leader Philip Jackson said staycations were becoming extremely popular, with Cleethorpes in a great position to take advantage of that.
"If we can offer a wider range of attractions, we can deliver what the public are really looking for."
If approved by the council cabinet the masterplan will be used to attract government and private investment, the council said.
