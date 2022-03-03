Ukraine appeals in Hull and North Lincolnshire see large donations
Thousands of items, including medical supplies and clothes, have been donated by people across North Lincolnshire and Hull to send to Ukrainians in need.
Some of the donations have been sorted by farm equipment firm McArthur Agriculture in Flixborough, near Scunthorpe.
The firm's John McArthur said the first loads were set to go and he would be "thrilled to see it on its way".
Collections in Hull and Barton Upon Humber have also seen many donations.
Mr McArthur said the items had been collected by local community groups or donated by businesses.
He said some donations would be kept back to "welcome refugees into the region".
Catheline Fraser, who runs The Fig Tree tea room in Barton Upon Humber, said the response from locals had been fantastic.
"We just need to do something to show that we care," she said.
"We are seeing all the awful images on TV and people feel so helpless."
Marta Libera, who is originally from Poland, has set up collection points across the area for items such as baby food, nappies, shampoo, soap and toothbrushes.
She said she was shocked to see women fleeing Ukraine carrying their children while pulling along a suitcase.
In Hull, Humber Rescue said they had been inundated with donations after setting up a collection point at a local shopping centre.
Crew member Louis Ramsen said the situation in Ukraine was "completely heartbreaking", but the response from the people in the city had been fantastic.
