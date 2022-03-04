East Yorkshire food factory evacuated after ammonia leak
Ten people have been taken to hospital after an ammonia leak at a food factory in East Yorkshire.
Emergency services were called to the Cranswick Country Foods plant at Preston, near Hull, on Thursday evening.
The factory was immediately evacuated and has been closed pending safety checks, the firm said.
Cranswick said all ten employees were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure but have since been discharged.
A statement from the firm said: "We can confirm there was an ammonia leak at the site in Preston, Hull overnight.
"Whilst it was a small incident, we evacuated the site as soon as we were aware of the situation.
"We are keeping all of our suppliers and customers up to date with the situation.
"The health and safety of our colleagues is our number one priority and the site will only reopen once all the appropriate checks have been completed and it is safe to restart production."
