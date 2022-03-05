Schoolgirl's Humber Bridge cycle ride to help Ukrainian families
A schoolgirl is cycling across the Humber Bridge to raise money for families affected by the war in Ukraine.
Ava-Rose, 8, from Cleethorpes, said she wanted to do something to help children who have "lost everything" following the Russian invasion.
Despite rain and wind, she is hoping to clock up more than a dozen miles.
Dad John Clark said: "She saw the news and asked us how she could help. We're very proud of her."
Ava-Rose started her challenge earlier and had completed more than seven lengths of the 1.3m(2.22km) Humber Bridge by 14:00 GMT.
She said she was hoping to raise around £1,000 for charity UNICEF.
The Old Clee primary school pupil, said: "I'm doing the cycle ride because the children in Ukraine have lost everything and we have everything."
Mr Clark said: "We had the news on and Ava saw the pictures and asked where the families were going to go and who was going to help them.
"When we explained that charities were helping she asked how could she raise money for charity and this is how the cycle ride came about."
