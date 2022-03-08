Ukraine: Woman's heartbreak after fleeing home in Odessa
- Published
A Ukrainian woman has spoken of the heartbreak of fleeing her home country in the wake of the Russian invasion.
Liliya Holmes, 59, has lived with her husband and two sons in Ukraine's third largest city, Odessa, for 30 years.
She said initially there was "no question" of leaving but five days after Russian troops crossed the border she left to join her British-born husband, John, in Hull.
"Leaving under the circumstances I left was breaking my heart," she said.
Mrs Holmes, who has a five-year British visa that she obtained before the conflict began, said her husband left Ukraine on 13 February but she had chosen to remain, not believing the war would happen.
"I could not believe it. Russians are our brothers, I have Russian blood in me, I have Russian friends," she said.
However, after hearing explosions on Wednesday she travelled to Romania and boarded a flight to the UK on Friday to join her husband and youngest son, who works in the UK.
She said the 30-mile (50km) trip had taken around four hours and she had walked the final six miles (10km) to the border.
She said her other son had remained in Odessa and her daughter-in-law and grandchildren "escaped to Moldova".
Mr Holmes, 69, said he was "elated" when his wife made the decision to leave.
"She is a very independent woman and, like all Ukrainians, very determined," he said.
"She didn't want to leave, so when she said 'I am going to leave' I couldn't believe it was actually happening.
"There was no-one happier than me when I saw her at Luton airport."
Speaking about her experience, Mrs Holmes said she had never imagined herself becoming "a refugee".
"Over the years I've seen a lot of refugees, coming from Syria, from lots of places," she said.
"You look at them and think 'Oh poor people', but you never believe you would be in a situation like this."
She said she is in regular contact with friends and family still in Ukraine and feels "torn apart" by what is happening.
The couple, who run a marine surveying business and other shipping related companies in Odessa, say they hope they can one day return.
"Of course I want to go back," Mr Holmes said.
"Whether it will be possible to go back is another story, and if we do go back what are we going to find?"
