Bransholme murder inquiry: Arrests after man found dead
- Published
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found fatally injured at a property in Hull.
Neville Morrison, 53, was pronounced dead after officers were called to Roborough Close, in Bransholme, shortly after midday on Sunday.
Two men, aged 37 and 50, arrested on suspicion of murder are being held in custody, Humberside Police said.
A cordon is in place at the address and officers have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Doug Blackwood said: "We understand that a tragic incident of this nature will shock the local community.
"Those living in the area will see an increased number of officers over the coming days carrying out enquiries and providing reassurance to residents and the local community.
"Please come and speak to those officers if you have any concerns."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.