Dead 10ft python found dumped among rubbish bags in Grimsby
A 10ft-long python has been found dead among a pile of rubbish in Grimsby.
The reptile, thought to be an albino Burmese python, was discovered by street cleaners on Monday.
John Munson, from North East Lincolnshire Council, said it had come as "a total shock", adding: "None of us have plucked up the courage to fully unravel it, but it looks huge and weighs a fair bit."
The animal is believed to be a household pet which has been dumped.
The Burmese Python is one of the world's largest snakes and can grow up to 25ft-long (7.6m).
Deputy street cleansing manager Mr Munson said: "Our job is full of surprises, but this was a total shock for our team.
"You don't turn up for work on a Monday morning expecting to find a massive snake dumped behind a hedge."
The council has said council wants to trace the owner to find out more about how the dead snake came to be left at the corner of Thorold Street and Park Street.
Councillor Ron Shepherd said: "Someone must know where it came from. We all have a legal obligation, or duty of care, to make sure our waste is disposed of correctly."
It's not the first time the council street cleaning team have found a dead snake in the town.
In April 2020 a 6ft-long (1.8m) snake was discovered in a cardboard box in Newmarket Street.
