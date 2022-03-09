Bransholme murder inquiry: Third arrest after man found dead
A third person has been arrested in connection with the death of man found fatally injured at a property in Hull.
Neville Morrison, 53, was found dead at an address in Roborough Close, in Bransholme, on Sunday.
A 35-year-old woman is in custody after being held on suspicion of assisting an offender, Humberside Police said.
Two men, aged 37 and 50, who were arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday are also in custody, the force said.
Officers have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact police.
