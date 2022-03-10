BBC News

Arrest warrant for driver accused of reversing into horse in Hull

Image source, Kayleigh Raven
Image caption,
Footage of a vehicle reversing into a horse and cart on Greenwood Avenue, in Hull, appeared on social media in December 2021

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of reversing a car into a horse in Hull after he failed to turn up for a court hearing on Thursday.

Christoforos Dedes, 27, was due before Hull magistrates charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Mr Dedes, of Elloughton Grove, Hull, did not attend and a warrant was issued, a court official said.

Footage of a vehicle reversing into a horse and cart on Greenwood Avenue appeared on social media in December.

Humberside Police said a crash was reported between "a car and a horse rider and her horse" on Greenwood Avenue, in Hull, at about 10:45 GMT on 1 December 2021.

Both the horse and the rider suffered minor injuries, the force said.

The charges

  • Drive a motor vehicle dangerously;
  • Common assault;
  • Cause unnecessary suffering to a horse by reversing directly into the protected animal causing it to bolt and sustain injury.

