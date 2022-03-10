Neville Morrison death: Man charged with murder after body found in Hull
A man has been charged with murder after another man's body was found at a property in Hull, police have said.
Neville Morrison, 53, was found fatally injured at an address in Roborough Close, Bransholme, on Sunday.
James Hayman, 37, of Broadstone Close, Hull, has been charged with murder and remanded in custody to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court on Friday.
A 35-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man arrested in connection with the inquiry have been released on bail.
