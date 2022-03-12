Withernsea murder arrests after man dies following fight
- Published
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following a fight in East Yorkshire.
Officers were called to reports of a fight involving a large group of people at a pub on Seaside Road, Withernsea, at 23:30 GMT on Friday.
Humberside Police said the injured man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The force said the arrested men, 35 and 46, were also being held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remain in custody.
The family of the dead man, who has not been named, have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
Police added anyone with any information about the incident, who they have not already spoken with, should contact them.
