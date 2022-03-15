Hull train delays: Cancellations caused by trespassers on line
Train services to and from Hull were disrupted for several hours earlier after trespassers on a railway line caused cancellations.
The disruption on the line through Brough in East Yorkshire started at about 07:00 GMT.
Services were suspended by Northern, Transpennine Express and Hull Trains via London King's Cross.
Transpennine Express (TPE) said its services were able to resume from about 09:30.
TPE said the incident had caused disruption between Leeds and Hull, with TPE trains from Hull cancelled and those going to Hull only able to travel as far as Leeds, Selby or Brough.
Some alternative road transport for customers was provided, it added.
Hull Trains tweeted the disruption caused by trespassers had ended by 11:30 for its services.
There were some long delays to services to London, including Hull Trains' 07:53 Beverley to London King's Cross which was expected to be 72 minutes late.
The incident had also caused some delays to return services from London.
Network Rail said a total of about 30 train services had been cancelled, delayed, or diverted.
