Hull drug trial offer hope for chronic coughers
- Published
A woman who has suffered from a chronic cough for almost 30 years has described taking part in the trial of a new drug as "absolutely amazing".
Lorraine Falcon, from Hull, said she stopped coughing for the first time in years after being given the medicine.
She is one of 250 people taking part in a trial of Gefapixant run by the Hull Cough Clinic.
Professor Alyn Morice, who runs the clinic, described the drug as a "complete game changer".
"Two-thirds of patients were better in the big trial - on average they'd been suffering from a chronic cough for 10 years," he said.
Prof Morice said having a chronic cough caused "devastating implications for the patient", including incontinence and in some cases people had broken ribs during coughing fits.
'Assaulted in street'
"In these Covid times of course coughing out in public is a no-no," he said.
"We have people assaulted in the street, we've had people abused."
Prof Morice's clinic, at Castle Hill Hospital, is one of the largest in the world and currently treats about 5,000 patients from across Europe.
Up to 10% of adults worldwide experience symptoms with no clear underlying cause. Some suffer for decades and there is currently no effective treatment.
The research is being run by the University of Manchester which said the results of an earlier clinical trial saw a significant reduction in patients' symptoms.
Before the trial, patients reported that they coughed around 24-29 times per hour. Following 12 weeks of treatment, those being given the drug reported a reduction to, on average, 11 coughs per hour.
However, researchers noted that those taking a placebo also reported a reduction, down to 18 times per hour.
Mrs Falcon said her condition left her unable eat at times.
"If I've just had food I will just cough and cough and bring everything back up," she said.
"That drug was absolutely amazing."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.