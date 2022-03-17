Cleethorpes transformation masterplan approved
A major plan to rejuvenate a seaside town in North East Lincolnshire has been given the go-ahead.
The scheme to make Cleethorpes the top destination on Lincolnshire's coast has been masterminded by designer Wayne Hemingway.
North East Lincolnshire Council's cabinet approved the scheme, which will see regeneration of parts of the town.
Councillor Ian Lindley said: "This is one of the biggest sets of plans in this area in living memory."
The masterplan could direct investment and jobs to Cleethorpes for decades, the council said.
It will be used to launch bids for government levelling-up cash and private investment.
At the plan's launch, Mr Hemmingway said Cleethorpes had "every aspect you could want in a resort".
He added: "It has every type of experience available. We want to create a new legacy for Cleethorpes as the Victorians did before us.
"The North Promenade, in particular, is in need of some love, but everything set out in the masterplan is deliverable."
Councillor Lindley said the potential offered by the plan was "immense", adding: "opportunities like this don't come along very often".
He said: "If we can get it up and running, it will be a great asset for tourism in the area."
One aim of the masterplan for Cleethorpes is to encourage visitors to stay longer and go out of season, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It calls for significant regeneration along the North Promenade, including a large seafront event space and skate park as part of a youth-orientated area in the town.
Other suggestions include making the market square pedestrian-only, as well as creating an event space in Pier Gardens and camping huts along the south beach.
