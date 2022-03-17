Sacked P&O Hull ferry crew refuse to leave ship, say union
The crew of a ferry docked in Hull are refusing to leave the ship after being sacked by shipping line P&O.
Union officials say the captain of the Pride of Hull has raised the gangway after he and his crew were told of their dismissal this morning.
P&O Ferries has fired 800 seafaring staff with immediate effect saying the "tough decision" was made to secure the future of the business.
Union RMT said crewmembers were being replaced with foreign labour.
Gary Jackson from the RMT, who is onboard the ship in Hull's King George Dock, said he had no prior warning and only found out about the sackings during a Zoom call with management and the workers.
"It turns out it was terminating all crew, ratings and officers contracts and bringing in foreign ratings, which are currently parked outside at the port waiting to get on," he said.
"The captain has raised the gangway so no one can get on or off the ship until we get guarantees about our futures.''
Posting a photo of a meeting between the captain and crew members, Labour's Hull East MP Karl Turner said: "They have support right across the city of Hull and the rest of the country and are determined to stay on board for as long as it takes. They should have the full backing of every working person in the UK."
The Pride of Hull operates a nightly service between the city and Rotterdam.
P&O has said that its services will not operate for the "next few days", with passengers told to use other companies. The firm said its survival was dependent on "making swift and significant changes now".
"In its current state, P&O Ferries is not a viable business. We have made a £100m loss year on year, which has been covered by our parent DP World. This is not sustainable. Without these changes there is no future for P&O Ferries."
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said his officials "will be having urgent discussions with P&O about the situation, particularly of concern for their workers".
Mark Dickinson, general secretary of maritime union Nautilus International, said: "The news that P&O Ferries is sacking the crew across its entire UK fleet is a betrayal of British workers.
"It is nothing short of scandalous given that this Dubai-owned company received millions of pounds of British taxpayers' money during the pandemic."
Many P&O seafarers were furloughed during the coronavirus crisis, with the Government paying up to 80% of their wages.
