P&O Ferries protest draws hundreds in Hull
Ferry operator P&O's mass sacking of hundreds of workers was met with equally rapid condemnation and anger. Few were more outraged than their fellow seafarers, who have gathered at ports around the country to show solidarity with their colleagues and attempt to ensure similar scenes are never repeated.
As crews on several P&O Ferries vessels were told to gather on Thursday, they'd had no notice they were about to be laid off and replaced with cheaper agency staff. The news was delivered via video message.
A chorus of condemnation grew as word spread. Unions branded it "one of the most shameful acts in the history of British industrial relations" while MPs described the move as "callous" and "disgraceful".
P&O Ferries said it was a "tough" decision to sack 800 workers in such fashion but said it would "not be a viable business" without the changes.
At Hull King George Docks, where the operator has temporarily ceased its regular service to Rotterdam, hundreds of people have come together to protest against what union chiefs branded a "jobs massacre".
As simultaneous demos got under way in Dover and Liverpool, crowds gathered to wave colourful banners and flags, with slogans such as "workers of the world unite".
In the midday sunshine, chants of "P&O, we say no" rang out through the harbour.
'It could happen to me'
Protester Nicky, who works as a seafarer for a different company, said she had travelled from Durham to show solidarity with P&O Ferries workers.
The 38-year-old said: "Members of my union have been treated horrifically. If this can happen to them it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone else.
"I'm really angry which is why I'm here showing support with all my members and non-union members who are involved in this."
'No way ship can sail'
Nigel Barrett, who used to work as a chief engineer on board P&O Ferries' Pride of Hull, described the firm as "ruthless operators".
"But I never thought they'd stoop this low," he said.
He said colleagues and staff he'd spoken to were still in shock at Thursday's announcement.
"They've been replaced by lower qualified workers with no experience of the ship. There's no way that ship can sail at the moment until they're trained up.
'This is levelling down'
Retired teacher David Harrison said he was "disgusted" watching the news and the "fact that someone can just be thrown off a ship as if they're criminals almost".
The 61-year-old said: "I felt angry that this is allowed to happen in this country. Where have our European employment rights gone?
He added: "They talk about levelling up but this is levelling down isn't it. Cheaper wages, cheaper people, cheaper labour."
He said he wanted to show his support in his home city and added: "If you don't make a stand here it happens to the next set of people. This will become general practice."
'Don't turn your back'
Retired Unison member Ray Church said he was compelled to join because he "stands with workers who have been treated badly".
"No official procedures have been followed. They've just been thrown off the boat at the end of the journey," the 71-year-old said.
"What are you going to do? Are you going to let them go under the bus?
"It's a question of being there. If you're not there, you've turned your back on workers that struggle."
The protesters were joined by shadow climate secretary Ed Milliband, who said he had come along to "show solidarity with workers".
"We don't just need outrage, we need action from government to suspend the licences of P&O, to get back the taxpayers' money they've got and above all to say this cannot stand.
"P&O have got to become a pariah company until they reverse this decision."
The government has said it would review its contracts with P&O Ferries.
Discussing the decision to lay off workers, the company said: "We have made a £100m loss year-on-year, which has been covered by our parent DP World. This is not sustainable.
"Without these changes there is no future for P&O Ferries."
