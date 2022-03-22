North Lincolnshire Council loses £49k to 'sophisticated' email scam
- Published
A council has been conned out of £49,000 after fraudsters duped the authority into paying the money into the wrong bank account.
North Lincolnshire Council (NLC) lost the cash in August 2021 after falling victim to a "sophisticated" email scam, known as mandate fraud.
It said the fraud had prompted a review of payment procedures, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
About £44,000 of the stolen money has been recovered, it added.
According to council documents the crooks hacked a supplier's email address to trick the authority into changing the account details before transferring the cash.
An NLC spokesperson said: "The fraudster had access to all the supplier's previous correspondence and used this to carry out a sophisticated scam using correct names, order numbers and other compelling information to convince the council this was a genuine transaction."
They said the incident was reported to the police.
The council report added that following a review "a number of improvements were identified and have been implemented, providing additional security to the process".
In a separate incident also in August 2021, North East Lincolnshire Council admitted it had been scammed out of £22,000 in a similar scheme.
The council said the loss was highly regrettable, and it had reported the crime to Action Fraud.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.