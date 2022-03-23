Covid: Rising cases stop visits at North Lincolnshire hospitals
- Published
An NHS hospitals trust has suspended visiting because of increasing numbers of patients with Covid.
All but the most vulnerable patients at Grimsby, Scunthorpe and Goole hospitals would be allowed visitors, bosses said.
Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust, which runs all three, said it had to prioritise patient and staff safety.
Lincolnshire's assistant director of public health said cases in the county had risen quickly over recent weeks.
North East Lincolnshire's Covid rate currently stands at 483 per 100,000 - a 58% increase on the previous week, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
While North Lincolnshire's rate is 706 per 100,000 - a rise of 46% over seven days.
There are nearly 100 people with coronavirus currently being treated in hospitals in the region covered by the trust.
Visits have been stopped at Grimsby's Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital, Scunthorpe General Hospital and Goole & District Hospital as the UK's Covid cases rise, with an estimated one in 20 people infected, according to latest figures.
Only patients who are "at the end of their life," have learning disabilities or dementia, a deteriorating condition or "are distressed by isolation," would be allowed visitors, Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust said.
Meanwhile, Lincolnshire's assistant director of public health Andy Fox has said case rates are "no longer the concern they were."
Mr Fox said: "Two years ago after you saw an increase in Covid, three weeks later there would be an exact following increase in the numbers in hospital.
"Three weeks after that there would be a similar increase in deaths and we no longer see that."
He added: "The vaccines have been incredibly effective and have saved tens of thousands of lives in Lincolnshire alone I'm sure."
People aged 75 and over, residents in care homes and those with weakened immune systems can now book an extra booster jab against Covid in England.
The rollout follows recommendations from the UK's vaccine advisers who say additional jabs will help boost protection for the most vulnerable.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.