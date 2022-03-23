River Hull blocked after barge breaks free from mooring
A derelict barge blocking the River Hull has been released.
Coastguard crews were called to the site near Stoneferry Bridge in Hull at 22:45 GMT on Tuesday after the vessel swung out and restricted the waterway.
As the team attempted to move the barge, a mooring rope snapped, forcing the crew to halt their rescue efforts.
However, coastguard officers were in contact with another party who was able to gain control of the vessel and later reopen the river.
