Covid: Hull Eye Hospital tribute mural completed
A team of urban artists has painted a mural commemorating the work of NHS staff throughout the pandemic on the side of a hospital.
The design, depicting a nurse wearing a face mask, has been spray-painted on to Hull and East Yorkshire Eye Hospital.
It features the slogan "remarkable people, extraordinary place".
Health bosses said it was a tribute to 1,086 people who died with Covid-19 in Hull's hospitals, including three of the trust's staff.
Graffiti artists, mural painters and urban decorators from Hull collective Spray Creative were involved in the creation of the 14m (46ft) tall by 13m (42ft) wide mural.
Hull University Teaching Hospitals chief executive Chris Long said the trust wanted to create a "lasting tribute" to thank staff for their efforts.
"Our staff are still dealing with the pandemic," he said.
"We wanted something that shows our city how much we appreciate everything they have done and are still doing every day."
The mural can be seen at the hospital on Fountain Street.
