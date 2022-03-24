Cost of living: Heating oil price increases prompt theft warning
- Published
An 89-year-old man was left with no warmth for a week after his heating oil was stolen by thieves capitalising on soaring prices, police have said.
The man, who lives alone, was left "cold and vulnerable", according to his daughter.
Police in East Yorkshire say they have seen a spate of thefts in rural areas as oil prices have risen.
PC Kevin Jones, from Humberside Police, said people should be vigilant and install security measures.
More than a third of homes in East Yorkshire are not connected to the gas network, with many relying on oil to heat their homes.
Unlike gas and electricity, households do not need a contract with any one company and instead can buy heating oil from whichever supplier can offer the best deal.
The cost of the liquid, which is not protected by the energy price cap, has spiralled in recent months from around £200 for 500 litres in September to around £500 for the same amount in mid-March.
PC Jones, who works as part of the force's rural taskforce, said there had been five reported heating oil thefts since the start of the year.
The officer said people should look to hide their tanks from view and install security measures such as CCTV, padlocks and lighting.
He added: "As this could be an emerging issue, we are taking a proactive approach by offering advice and support to our rural communities - many of whom will be vulnerable due to either age or reliance on oil."
