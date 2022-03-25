Man, 76, arrested over sex assault on girl, 14, in Cleethorpes
- Published
A 76-year-old man has been arrested after a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted.
The girl told police she was walking in the Beacon Avenue area of Cleethorpes when she was approached and attacked on 17 March.
Humberside Police said assaults of this type were "thankfully rare" but it had stepped up patrols in the area.
The suspect has since been released on bail with strict conditions while inquires continue, the force said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.