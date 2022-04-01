Yorkshire-built armoured ambulances bound for Ukraine
- Published
Ex-British Army vehicles are being converted in Yorkshire into armoured ambulances for medics in Ukraine.
Manufacturer Venari Group said it was transforming dozens of vehicles at its two factories in Goole and Brighouse.
"Ukraine is currently losing ambulances at an increasingly rapid rate of 10 per day," the company said.
Andrew Percy, Conservative MP for Brigg and Goole, said he was "so proud" that staff in his constituency were working round the clock on the project.
The firm said the military-grade ambulances were "designed to carry greater numbers of casualties" and would provide "ballistic protection from small arms fire on the front line".
A spokesperson said: "With all-terrain capability, they will allow increased manoeuvrability for both paramedics and patients and allow medical teams to treat people who they may not otherwise be able to reach."
Venari Group CEO Oliver North said his staff were working "24 hours a day - throughout the weekend - to speed-up production time" after being contacted by Mr Percy and staff at the Ukrainian embassy.
"As the UK's oldest and largest ambulance builder, we truly feel it is our duty to deliver on this project, with as much passion, precision, and speed as we possibly can," he said.
Mr Percy said: "Their efforts have been amazing and they should all be very proud of what they are doing to keep medical professionals and patients in Ukraine safe."
Funding for the project has come from a number of wealthy Ukrainian businessmen and UK-based blue chip organisations.
War in Ukraine: More coverage
- BATTERED CITY: Mariupol refugees carry wounds
- WATCH: Syrians signing up for Russia
- BASICS: What does Putin want?
- READ MORE: Full coverage of the crisis
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.