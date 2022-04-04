Long-serving lollipop lady Beryl retires after 57 years
One of the country's longest-serving lollipop ladies has hung up her hi-vis jacket after 57 years on duty.
Beryl Quantrill, 85, became a school crossing warden in 1964 and spent her first 12 years working outside Barcroft School, in Grimsby.
She followed that with a 45-year stint at Queen Mary Avenue Primary School in Cleethorpes.
"I will miss going to school - I've always looked forward to seeing the kids every day," she said.
Mrs Quantrill is thought to have overseen hundreds of thousands of safe road crossings during her career.
A great-grandmother herself, she has watched pupils grow up into parents and supervised several generations of some families through the years.
She said she "loved the job" and believed the reason she was still fit and healthy was because she had spent so much time "out and about".
"I'm touched by all of the comments and well-wishes", she said.
Mrs Quantrill has been recognised for her service with a number of awards and honours, including two invites to the Queen's Garden Party and turning on Christmas lights at a Grimsby shopping centre.
She said she planned to spend retirement "relaxing and seeing more of my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren."
Paul Thorpe, of Mrs Quantrill's employer EQUANS, said: "Beryl is a much-loved pillar of the local community and has helped countless children to make their journeys to and from school safely.
"We know she will be missed by the children and families at Queen Mary Avenue Infant and Nursery School."