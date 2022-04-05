Cleethorpes: Seaside bus shelter mocked for blocking seating
A new bus shelter which blocked off a series of seaside benches has been removed after criticism.
The structure on Sea Road in Cleethorpes, close to the seafront and situated near a crazy golf course, was dismantled on Monday.
Passers-by pointed out spaces for the covered stand just to the left or the right with no benches to block.
North East Lincolnshire Council (NELC) said a more suitable spot would be found.
Speaking to BBC Radio Humberside while the shelter was still in place, one man said: "I can't get behind it, I've tried - it's in the wrong place."
Another passer-by said: "I don't think I can get through there, I think it's a stupid idea."
After images of the shelter were posted on social media, several people commented about an absence of "common sense" among councillors and those who installed it.
"Brainless, clueless, beyond belief," commented one woman.
NELC said the installation was part of Sea Road improvements being overseen by its regeneration partner EQUANS.
A council spokesperson said: "Its initial location, subject to explorative works was to be kerb-side, facing away from the carriageway, so making the benches accessible for pedestrians.
"The shelter will be relocated to a more suitable position in the coming weeks, at no expense to the council."
