M62 closed near Goole after crash involving car and lorry
- Published
A section of the M62 has been closed after a serious collision involving a car and a lorry in East Yorkshire.
Emergency services are at the scene of the crash on the eastbound carriageway between Goole and Howden.
The motorway is closed in both directions at junction 36, and police have asked motorists to avoid the area and follow diversion routes.
Highways officials said the M18 link road at junction 35 had also been closed.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.