Neville Morrison: Second man charged with murder
- Published
A second man has been charged with murdering a man who was found dead at a property in Hull.
Neville Morrison, 53, was found fatally injured at the address in Roborough Close, Bransholme, on 6 March.
Anthony Finnegan, 50, of Hagley Road, Birmingham, has been charged with murder and remanded in custody to appear at Hull Crown Court on Monday.
Another man, James Hayman, 37, of Broadstone Close, Hull, was charged with his murder last month.
