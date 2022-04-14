GPS thefts from farms prompt warning
Thieves have stolen GPS receivers and screens worth more than £35,000 from farm vehicles in East Yorkshire.
Humberside Police said "several" farmers had recently reported thefts of the tech.
Farmers generally use the satellite mapping technology to help improve yields by understanding their land better.
Rural Task Force officer PC Josh Fawcett said the recent thefts had a "devastating impact" on the farmers.
In recent raids, at Goodmanham near Market Weighton on 25 March and at Wressle near Howden on 1 April, kit worth more than £35,000 was taken.
PC Fawcett said: "It's hard enough producing the country's food without having people come along and steal their property.
"Farm machinery is a massive investment for a farmer, and it needs to be protected from opportunist thieves."
He advised farmers to consider installing CCTV, intruder alarms or security lighting to make it harder for criminals.
