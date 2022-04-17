Withernsea: Hundreds of bikers in charity Easter egg run
Hundreds of bikers turned out to deliver Easter eggs to children in East Yorkshire.
Withernsea Bikers organised 340 motorcyclists to ride to Hull to deliver the chocolate treats to support charity Downright Special.
The bikers also stopped off at residential care homes as well as local hospitals during the run on Saturday.
Sean Martin, from Withernsea Bikers, said it was "all about bikers giving back to the community".
The group rode the 18 mile (29km) journey in convoy from the seaside town to East Park in Hull.
Mr Martin said the charity event was supported by 35 local businesses who donated chocolate eggs, colouring books and other treats.
"Motorcyclists sometimes get a bit of a bad rep among the community and we just want to show that we are friendly to the community and support the community," he said.
Downright Special, which supports children with Down's syndrome, was the group's main charity, with the children's wards at Hull Royal Infirmary and Scarborough Hospital also benefitting.
