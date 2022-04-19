Ukraine visa process 'like an obstacle course', say Driffield couple
- Published
A couple who have taken in a Ukrainian refugee family said securing their visas was like "an obstacle course".
Sabrina O'Brien and Tony Edge welcomed Liliia and Vitaly and their two daughters into their home on Saturday, six weeks after making arrangements.
Ms O'Brien, from Driffield, said they had been "fighting for so long" but were now focussed on getting to know each other.
The Home Office said changes had been made to "streamline the visa system".
"Six weeks [ago] was when Lilia first reached out to me, so it's been a long process," Ms O'Brien said.
"It's just amazing [they are here now] and we just need to process it, because we've been fighting for such a long time. And now we can just enjoy and get to know each other properly."
Mr Edge added: "It is a bit like trying to escape a burning house and you've made your way to the door and all of a sudden we've got to fill in a fifty-page questionnaire to get out."
English teacher Liliia and her family fled west to the Ukraine-Moldova border when the Russian invasion began in February.
After more than a month of waiting, they were greeted with hugs by Mr Edge and Ms O'Brien at Luton Airport at the weekend.
Liliia said she thought they "may never get here" if it had not been for the couple supporting and encouraging them over video calls and messages during the long wait for visas.
"We are nervous, very much. Yes it's a new life, new people. We need to live together. I want them to feel comfortable of course and I see that they want us to be comfortable as well.
"So I think that it will be a nice time. I feel that I am not alone here."
A government spokesperson said: "Our Ukraine Schemes have reached a turning point, thanks to the changes we've made to the streamline the visa system, including simplifying the forms, and boosting staff.
"Around 3,500 applications have been processed a day in the last few days, enabling thousands more Ukrainians to come through our uncapped routes."
