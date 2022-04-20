Man and dog rescued from Cleethorpes tidal sand bank
A man and his dog had to be rescued after they became trapped on a sand bank in Cleethorpes in rising water.
Richard Burton, from Sheffield, said the water came up to his chest and he had to hold his pet Lola over his shoulder until they could be saved.
He had been walking along the beach with his family on Monday when the tide came in fast and separated them. His wife and three sons reached safety.
The RNLI has urged people to check tide times before setting out for a walk.
Mr Burton said he became stuck as the water started to rise at about 18:00 BST.
"It was getting very, very scary," he said.
"Within the space of ten minutes it went from my waist up to my shoulders and you just didn't know at what point the water was going to get higher.
"It became apparent quickly that when our three children went across the water, it was pretty deep.
"Lola the dog she wouldn't go in the water. So I managed to grab hold of her and start wading through the water to go across [but] it was just mud and I was just slipping down."
He was eventually brought to safety after his wife called the emergency services and said he was "eternally grateful" to his rescuers.
Matt McNally, from Cleethorpes RNLI, warned walkers of the dangers of tidal waves and said water levels can rise in a matter of minutes when the tide changes.
"The most dangerous thing is that the beach isn't all flat. There are sand banks and there are creeks through it.
"So you can be quite a distance out on the beach and not realise that the tides come around behind you."
