Goole shop masked illicit tobacco smell with onions, say police
Shop staff tried to stifle the smell of counterfeit tobacco by putting onions in front of thousands of hidden cigarettes, police say.
Police and Trading Standards officers found 15,000 counterfeit and smuggled cigarettes at Dobre Bo Polskie on Boothferry Road in Goole on 23 March.
Humberside Police have asked for the shop's licence to be reviewed.
East Riding councillors could change the terms of the shop's licence or revoke it entirely.
In an application to the council's licensing committee, police licensing officer Dawn Adamson said the illicit tobacco was found secreted behind some stairs.
She added: "A bag of onions was also found within the concealment. This is commonly seen and shows the intent to deter the scent for tobacco dogs."
The application says many of the cigarettes found in the raid were the Richmond Blue brand, described as one of the "most common" illicit tobacco products bought and sold.
'Grave concerns'
The officer wrote in the application that two men, including licence holder Kamaran Mahmood, were behind the counter when the police arrived.
Mr Mahmood was unable to show officers where his licence was displayed in the shop but showed them his personal copy, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The application states police had "grave concerns" about protecting children from the harm caused by tobacco.
PC Adamson added: "The cigarettes are duty-evaded, therefore they can be sold at pocket money prices to children, illegal tobacco is not a victimless crime - the unscrupulous dealers who sell it will target children, who are attracted by its low price.
"Some of the cigarettes are believed to be counterfeit, therefore there is a greater risk to the public health and fire safety.
"These harmful products will not be tested or regulated for chemicals and could be even more harmful."
No date has been set for the council licence review hearing.
