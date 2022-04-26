Pebble of the Day: Poet Dean Wilson posts 1,000th Twitter image
A poet who found fame by posting daily pictures of pebbles has uploaded his final image in the series.
Dean Wilson, from Hull, has been cataloguing his intriguing finds from Withernsea beach for the best part of three years, tweeting 1,000 pictures.
His "pebble of the day" series, which earned him thousands of Twitter followers, was also the subject of an exhibition.
Mr Wilson would also write a weekly poem inspired by one of his finds.
"Before I started doing this, I hadn't given pebbles a second thought, but now I think of little else," he said.
Mr Wilson, who moved to Withernsea a few years ago, said his final pebble had "a Teenage Ninja Turtle look about it", and he was happy to go out with a "fun one".
"As soon as I saw it on the beach looking up at me, I knew it was the last pebble of the day," he said.
Pebble Of The Day #1000#Withernsea pic.twitter.com/6ncLIuDNNp— Dean Wilson (@PoetDeanwilson6) April 26, 2022
Mr Wilson said he had originally planned to stop at 500, but "couldn't wean myself off".
"They just made me feel happy and full of joy," he said.
"It's a simple idea and who doesn't like a beautiful pebble with maybe a face on, or strange markings? Everyone picks up pebbles when they're on the beach," he added.
Mr Wilson has also penned a number of poems inspired by his finds, including this tribute to his final stone.
"They said you looked like one of those Teenage Mutant Turtle Ninja things.
"You are my last pebble of the day - you are my pebble king of kings."
Many of his fans praised his efforts, with one saying: "Thank you for bringing your glorious pebble finds to our Twitter feeds, especially when we could only dream about being near the beach.
"You've turned many rubbish mornings into an absolute joy."
"I want to kiss your little pebble face," another added.
