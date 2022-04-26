Sheep remains found dumped at Grimsby community recycling centre
The remains of a dead sheep stuffed in a supermarket carrier bag have been found illegally dumped at a recycling centre in Grimsby.
North East Lincolnshire Council said staff made the gruesome discovery near the tip's entrance in Gilbey Road on Monday morning.
A spokesman said the fly-tipped waste had been reported to police.
He said the sheep must have belonged to a farmer as it appeared to have a blue mark, and appealed for witnesses.
Officers were reviewing CCTV footage and checking the waste for other evidence, the authority said.
Humberside Police said an investigation was under way following the discovery and its officers were trying to establish if any offences had been committed.
The incident follows a spate of fly-tipping activity in recent weeks with rubbish being illegally dumped at various locations including Fisherman's Wharf, Farndale Way, Abbey Road and Roberts Street.
All the incidents are now being investigated by enforcement officers.
Staff had to clear away items such as furniture, a buggy, a lamp and bags full of household waste, the council said.
"It is an unnecessary expense for the council to clear the site and dispose of the rubbish," a spokesperson added.
The authority has urged people to check the credentials of anyone they pay to take away their waste via the Environment Agency's register of waste carriers, brokers and dealers website or phoning 03708 506 506.
