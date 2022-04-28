Hull: 'Picked-up' pick-up astonishes police

Humberside Police
Police said the driver would receive a court summons

A driver was stopped by police after he was spotted carrying a pick-up truck strapped on top of his vehicle.

Officers saw the "unsafe load" hanging half-on and half-off the back of a transit pick-up on Beverley Road, Hull, on Wednesday, Humberside Police said.

The driver was dealt with for road traffic offences and would receive a court summons, police added.

Officers from the force's road policing team tweeted: "Not really a pick-up truck…more like a picked-up truck".

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics