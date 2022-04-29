Man arrested after overnight roof top siege in Grimsby
- Published
A wanted man has been arrested after climbing on a roof and pelting police with bricks, apparently causing damage to a number of vehicles.
Ryan Tomney, 26, spent the night on the roof on Lincoln Boulevard, Grimsby, before being arrested at 04:30 BST on Friday, police said.
Some people were evacuated from their homes and a cordon was put in place around the scene.
Ch Supt Darren Wildbore said nobody was injured during the incident.
"It was a challenging incident and I'm proud of the efforts and bravery shown by my staff and those of our emergency service partners who worked with us to bring the situation to a safe conclusion," he said.
"My officers will remain in the area conducting enquiries and will continue to engage with the local community. I would like to thank residents for their patience whilst the incident was safely dealt with."
Humberside Police said officers were "carrying out enquiries" on Thursday evening when a man took to the roof of a property.
Mr Tomney was arrested on suspicion of a number of serious offences in connection with the incident and he was also arrested in connection with a number of separate serious incidents earlier this month, the force added.
He remains in custody.
