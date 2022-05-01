Hull's party leaders face off in pre-election debate
The leaders of Hull's three main political parties have gone head-to-head in a debate ahead of the forthcoming local elections.
Labour's Darren Hale, Conservative John Fareham and Liberal Democrat Mike Ross took part in an hour-long discussion on BBC Radio Humberside.
Residents will go to the polls on 5 May, with 19 of a total of 57 seats on the council being contested.
Labour currently hold 29 seats, the Lib Dems 26 and the Conservatives one.
The final seat on the council is held by non-aligned councillor Ryan Langley.
During the debate all three leaders were grilled over their plans for travel and transport in the city, answering questions about bus and cycle lanes and plans for handling increasing traffic levels as a result of proposed developments to the east of the city in Saltend.
The councillors also faced questions on anti-social behaviour, children's services, devolution and graffiti.
Mr Hale urged voters to back Labour and help them continue the work they have carried out in recent years.
"If you like the changes you've seen in Hull in the last few years and you want those to continue then you really do need to vote Labour," he said.
"Whether that's to refurbish your local park, whether it's the leisure centres that we've done up, like Beverley Road Baths, or the extra street cleaning staff that we've put on, these are the services that matter to you."
Mr Ross said a vote for his party was a vote for change.
"This is an opportunity if you are not happy with Hull City Council to vote for change and it's really clear in Hull there's only one way to get change and that's by backing the Liberal Democrats," he said.
"There will either be a Labour-run council or a Liberal Democrat-run council this May, no other result is possible."
Mr Fareham, meanwhile, said the Conservative Party would offer the city a fresh start.
He said: "If you want something that hasn't been tainted by the past it's us.
"We'd work closely with our colleagues in government, we would work closely with our colleagues in the East Riding.
"Only I can bring that unity and unity is always for the best for Hull."
