Grimsby rooftop siege: Ryan Tomney appears in court
- Published
A man accused of throwing bricks at police officers from a roof during a stand-off has appeared in court.
Ryan Tomney, 26, is charged with a string of offences in the weeks leading up to the siege in Lincoln Boulevard, Grimsby, last Thursday.
He faced 15 counts in total, including criminal damage and assault by beating, when he appeared at Grimsby Magistrates' Court on Monday,
He was remanded into custody before a further hearing on 10 May.
Magistrates also ordered him to appear at Grimsby Crown Court on 30 May.
Mr Tomney, of Normandy Road, Cleethorpes, is accused of the following offences, said to have been committed between 6 and 29 April this year:
- Five counts of criminal damage
- Assault by beating
- Two counts of robbery
- Two counts of possession of a bladed weapon
- Assault on an emergency services worker
- Arson
- Making threats to cause damage
- Making threats to kill
- Affray
Some residents were evacuated from their homes during last week's stand-off, and pictures from the scene showed damage to a police car.
