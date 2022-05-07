Woman who died after being hit by car in Hull named by police
- Published
A woman who died after she was hit by a car has been named by police.
Angela Thompson, 62, was struck by the vehicle on Sutton Road in Hull at about 21:00 BST on 11 April and died a short time later.
Humberside Police said officers were continuing to investigate the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.
The force asked for anyone in the area around the time of the collision who has useful dashcam or CCTV footage to get in touch on 101.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.