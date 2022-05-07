Humber Bridge to partially close for resurfacing work
The Humber Bridge will be partially closed overnight to allow for resurfacing work to be carried out.
Motorists have been warned their journeys may be delayed while the southbound carriageway is worked on, with a contraflow system in place from 18:00 BST on Saturday.
The maintenance work is due to end by mid-morning on Sunday.
Andrew Arundel, its chief operating officer, said the work was taking place overnight to minimise disruption.
"The contraflow will see traffic move more slowly across the bridge than usual, so those who cannot avoid travelling should allow extra time for their journey," he said.
