Cyclist seriously injured on B1230 in van crash
A cyclist has suffered life-threatening injuries after hitting a parked van in East Yorkshire.
The cyclist was heading from Howden in the direction of Gilberdyke on the B1230 when they struck the red Peugeot van.
It happened on Saturday at about 13:00 BST, Humberside Police said, with the force appealing for those who witnessed the crash to get in contact.
Police also requested for dashcam footage of the incident if available.
