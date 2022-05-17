Hundreds object to proposed Hornsea asphalt plant
- Published
Hundreds of people have objected to plans to build an asphalt plant in East Yorkshire amid concerns "hazardous emissions" could blight the area.
The proposed plant in Brandesburton, near Hornsea, would process up to 100 tonnes of material an hour.
Keith Bradon, who has objected to the plans, said he feared "frequent north and north-easterly winds" would push emissions towards the village.
Owners Newlay Asphalt have said any disturbances would be "acceptable".
According to the according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, there have been 269 objections lodged since plans for the site at the junction of Bridlington Road and Catfoss Lane were first submitted last June.
Prof Bradon claimed asphalt plants can have significant effects on people, their health and environment.
He said the plant would also harm the local tourist industry, causing economic damage to the area.
"The development is likely to generate harmful emissions, odour, noise and dust and lead to a degraded environment," he said.
"The village primary school and sports ground, as well as residential properties, will suffer from the effects of the proposed plant's operations."
According to the application documents, the proposed plant "will have propensity to generate some noise and other associated disturbances".
"However, given the plant's location and limited opening times it is considered the effects will be acceptable," it added.
Environmental consultants have raised no objections on noise, odour or air quality grounds but have recommended measures to lessen them.
The application will be decided at an East Riding Council planning committee on 26 May.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.