Hull: Calvert Lane to close for 'vital' repair work
Vital repair work has begun to resurface a busy route through Hull.
Calvert Lane will be closed for eight weeks from Monday while the work is carried out.
Motorists will be diverted onto Albert Avenue, Anlaby Road and Spring Bank, with drivers warned this may lead to increased congestion at peak times.
Hull City Council said there could be short periods of limited access for residents and businesses during the repairs.
Pedestrians will be able to use Calvert Lane as usual while access for emergency vehicles will be maintained and bin collections will continue as normal.
Ian Cappleman, from Hull City Council, said: "This vital work will ensure the highway continues to provide a safe and even surface for traffic.
"While we envisage the works will be completed within eight weeks, circumstances outside of our control, such as weather conditions and plant breakdown, could have an impact on the timescale."
